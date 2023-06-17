M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $132.00 at DA Davidson

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.05.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.93. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

