MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines to €242.00 ($260.22) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 0.1 %

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $134.54.

MTU Aero Engines Increases Dividend

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Research analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.2486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from MTU Aero Engines’s previous dividend of $0.80. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.75%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

