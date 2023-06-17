Multichain 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.61 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Multichain token can now be bought for $3.38 or 0.00012767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a total market cap of $62.11 million and $3.61 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multichain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Multichain

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

