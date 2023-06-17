Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.