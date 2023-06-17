Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

NYSE IDA opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

