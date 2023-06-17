Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,306 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,325,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

