Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 2,857 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

