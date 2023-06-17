Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.6% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

