Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.10.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.