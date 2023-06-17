National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in May

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.
National Bank of Greece Trading Down 1.5 %
NBGIF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,024. National Bank of Greece has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.
About National Bank of Greece
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bank of Greece (NBGIF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.