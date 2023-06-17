National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in May

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

National Bank of Greece Trading Down 1.5 %

NBGIF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,024. National Bank of Greece has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

About National Bank of Greece

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.