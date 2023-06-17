National Bankshares Lowers TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$165.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins reduced their price target on TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$152.50.

Shares of TFII opened at C$140.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$147.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$173.90.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

