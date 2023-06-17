National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

National Beverage Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in National Beverage by 80.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

