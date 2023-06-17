National Fuel Gas (NFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of NFG opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,867.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

