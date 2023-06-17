National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 29,227 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,316,384.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267,557 shares in the company, valued at $192,210,767.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $135,150.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,800 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $81,090.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,288 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $238,171.52.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $757,380.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $54,132.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of National Research stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 20.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of National Research by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

