Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $5.10 on Friday. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.56%.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

