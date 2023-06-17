Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $660.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $565.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $494.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.94. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 288.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

