Needham & Company LLC Raises Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $44.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ICHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.97. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

