Needham & Company LLC Raises Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $52.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UCTT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $433.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million.

In other news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 68.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 501,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 400.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 147,149 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $4,577,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

