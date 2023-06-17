Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Neometals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RDRUY remained flat at C$3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.90. Neometals has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$11.79.
Neometals Company Profile
