Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,672,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 1,398,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,114.7 days.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Neste Oyj stock remained flat at $44.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

