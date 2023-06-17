Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.22.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $431.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.35. Netflix has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

