Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,204. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.44.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
