Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,204. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

