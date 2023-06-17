Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Sells 10,960 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises about 1.5% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,617,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,666,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,617,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,666,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $5,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,662,868.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,850 shares of company stock valued at $61,918,563 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.