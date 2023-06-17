Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $903,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $445,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.4 %
LLY stock opened at $447.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.20 and a 200-day moving average of $370.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $289.68 and a fifty-two week high of $456.98.
Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
