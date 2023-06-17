Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average of $133.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

