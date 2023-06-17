New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 99.6% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

