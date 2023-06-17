New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,225 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,225 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InMode by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,441,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $36.99. 1,394,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.08. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

