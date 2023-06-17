New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,210. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

