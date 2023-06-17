New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $145.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

