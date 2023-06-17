New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,859. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

