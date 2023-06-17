New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $8.77 on Friday, reaching $815.89. The company had a trading volume of 403,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,577. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $782.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

