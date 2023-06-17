New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $434,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

Shares of PPG traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $143.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.88. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

