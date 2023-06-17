New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 993,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,813,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.