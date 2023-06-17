Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Up 0.6%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.04). 2,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 47,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.03).

Nexus Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The firm has a market cap of £75.27 million, a P/E ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.85.

Nexus Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Nexus Infrastructure

In other Nexus Infrastructure news, insider Ffion Griffith sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.04), for a total value of £8,343.97 ($10,440.40). 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

