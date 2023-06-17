Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.82 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

