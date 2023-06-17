Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $30.10 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.