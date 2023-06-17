Nick Daddario Sells 300 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, June 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 90 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,746.40.

GoDaddy stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 140,140 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 604,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after acquiring an additional 131,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

