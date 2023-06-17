NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,643 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

