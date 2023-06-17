Norcros plc (NXR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80 on August 4th

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Norcros Stock Performance

Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 178 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £158.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.71 and a beta of 1.30. Norcros has a one year low of GBX 165 ($2.06) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Featured Stories

