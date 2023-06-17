Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Nordson worth $35,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $237.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.96. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

