Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $18.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 690.91%.

In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

