North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
North Bay Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NBRI remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,499. North Bay Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About North Bay Resources
