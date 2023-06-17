North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NBRI remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,499. North Bay Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

