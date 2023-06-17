Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 106,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NBN stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

