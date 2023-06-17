Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.08

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$27.08 and last traded at C$27.20, with a volume of 200793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.04.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$621.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$663.80 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.2448245 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

