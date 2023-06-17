Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 166,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.35. 1,179,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

