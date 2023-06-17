Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.20.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Price Performance

NVMI stock opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nova has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. Nova had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Nova will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nova by 210.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,611 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nova by 85.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after acquiring an additional 89,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth about $2,429,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.