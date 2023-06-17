Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

