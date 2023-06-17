NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NuZee Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NUZE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.70. 1,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. NuZee has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 117.41% and a negative net margin of 301.37%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NuZee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

