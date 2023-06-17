Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 3.5%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.94. 1,145,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,826,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OTLY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Oatly Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading

