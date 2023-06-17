Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 209,917,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,311,666,653.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

